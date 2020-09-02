Video captures cute cat stalking an uninterested deer

Photo: Mario Guido

It seems one local cat likely didn't have a plan for what to do if it actually caught its prey.

In a video posted to YouTube on Aug. 31 by Mario Guido, a black cat stalks an animal in a backyard in Kamloops. As the camera pans over, it's revealed a female deer is munching on a tree. It's several times larger than the cat.

That doesn't deter the black feline, which continues to creep closer to the deer. The deer seems to be aware of the cat, but is uninterested.

Eventually, the deer decides to leave, at which point the cat gives chase.

The deer, perhaps not surprisingly, leaves untouched.