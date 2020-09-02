New superintendent hired for Ajax Mine project

Photo: Google Street View Ajax Mine.

A new Ajax superintendent has been hired by one of the companies behind the proposed mine.

Michal Wypych has been hired by KGHM with the goal of re-engaging the community on the project. Wypych's work could lead to a resubmission of the environmental application to allow the mining project to move forward, according to a press release from Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp. The Polish mining giant has an 80 per cent stake in the project, with Vancouver-based Abacus holding the other 20 per cent.

"Ajax remains a priority for both Abacus and for our partner, and we are pleased to see that the Ajax project will once again have a community-based presence," says Abacus president Paul G. Anderson in the release. "We understand that our partner has work to do in order to revitalize the project, and we welcome this first step."

At this time, an office is being sought for Wypych to work out of, and to create a physical presence in Kamloops.

The open pit mine was originally created over 50 years ago as a copper mine operation. It shut down over 20 years ago and Abacus acquired the rights soon after. In the subsequent years, Abacus and KGHM developed a plan and submitted a proposal, which divided local residents.

The province rejected the mining proposal in December 2017. At the time, the environmental assessment office wrote “taken as a whole, the potential, and in many cases significant, adverse effects of the Ajax project outweighed the potential benefits.”

In Abacus's press release, the company calls the decision a "setback" and states there is still significant copper and gold at the site.