161795
162216
Kamloops  

New superintendent hired for Ajax Mine project

New overseer for Ajax Mine

- | Story: 309489

A new Ajax superintendent has been hired by one of the companies behind the proposed mine.

Michal Wypych has been hired by KGHM with the goal of re-engaging the community on the project. Wypych's work could lead to a resubmission of the environmental application to allow the mining project to move forward, according to a press release from Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp. The Polish mining giant has an 80 per cent stake in the project, with Vancouver-based Abacus holding the other 20 per cent.

"Ajax remains a priority for both Abacus and for our partner, and we are pleased to see that the Ajax project will once again have a community-based presence," says Abacus president Paul G. Anderson in the release. "We understand that our partner has work to do in order to revitalize the project, and we welcome this first step."

At this time, an office is being sought for Wypych to work out of, and to create a physical presence in Kamloops.

The open pit mine was originally created over 50 years ago as a copper mine operation. It shut down over 20 years ago and Abacus acquired the rights soon after. In the subsequent years, Abacus and KGHM developed a plan and submitted a proposal, which divided local residents.

The province rejected the mining proposal in December 2017. At the time, the environmental assessment office wrote “taken as a whole, the potential, and in many cases significant, adverse effects of the Ajax project outweighed the potential benefits.”

In Abacus's press release, the company calls the decision a "setback" and states there is still significant copper and gold at the site.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

159586


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


162393
Real Estate
4184311
107-1120 Guisachan Rd.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$429,000
more details
160308


158628


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Moet - Pending Adoption
Moet - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


161622


Kylie Jenner tops rich ladies list

Showbiz
Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes’ new list of top-earning famous females. The entrepreneur...
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps
Galleries
Horrifying and hilarious tattoo face swaps.
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps (2)
Galleries
Batman did it!
Must Watch
2 year old blaming batman for the lipstick art on mom’s...
New Haunted Mansion movie in the works at Disney
Showbiz
Disney bosses are reportedly reviving the popular The Haunted...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159066
161944