Kamloops  

Two Snowbirds leave Kamloops for Moose Jaw

Snowbirds are off

Tereza Verenca / Amandalina Letterio - | Story: 309445

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The two Tutor jets have left Kamloops. The planes taxied for a couple minutes before both taking off at the same time.

The second wave of jets will leave the River City in the next few days.

Keygan Smyth came to see the Snowbirds off, near the fence.

"I just wanted to show my support for them and that through these hard times that we still support them, and it is an honour to have them fly out and it will be an awesome thing to see them leave," he tells Castanet.

Smyth says he hopes to see the Snowbirds return to Kamloops one day.

He notes while the tragedy didn't affect him personally, it did impact a friend of his who lives at the crash site.

"It was a hard time for the couple weeks there but through everything, he's now been able to go back to his house."

UPDATE 9:59 a.m.

"We're here today to start to begin the process of repatriating the aircraft back to Moose Jaw and it's going to begin with two air craft."

That's the word from Snowbirds commanding officer Lt-Col. Denis Bandet who's in Kamloops today to see off the two jets. They'll be the first Snowbirds to take to the air since the May 17 crash that killed Capt. Jenn Casey and injured Capt. Richard MacDougall.

At a press conference he thanked Kamloops and the neighbourhood of Brocklehurst specifically for the outpouring of support, along with local First Nations.

"Today will mark the beginning of us moving forward as we're going towards training for 2021," he said at the press conference, noting there's hope the Snowbirds will one day return to their regular duty.

The pause put on the Snowbirds ended in late-August, allowing the team to plan to return the planes to their home base at 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan.

"We're happy at this point that we've assessed the risk and have every confidence in the Tutors moving forward," he said.

Lt.-Col. Bandet himself will be flying one of the planes. Once they're back the planes will be used for training.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ryan Cail was at the conference as well to represent KFR. He says it was an honour to be part of today's proceedings, and hopes to see the Snowbirds return one day. The day of the crash was a notable one in KFR's history.

"It was the biggest event that probably any of our members that were on scene will ever attend," he tells Castanet. "At the beginning it was just like another call, where you respond to an emergency."

"And as it unfolded and information started to trickle in sank in a little bit more and became quickly a big incident, emotionally for our members as well."

"Now it's about moving forward," Cail adds.

UPDATE 9:05 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says the Snowbird aircraft will not be departing Kamloops until later today. A news conference this morning will still be live streamed by Castanet. Major Denis Bandet will speak with media.

ORIGINAL 8 a.m.

A pair of Snowbirds will be jetting off from Kamloops Airport this morning (Sept. 1) and returning to their home base in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Castanet will carry the event live. 

The jets have been grounded since May 17, when one of them went down in the Brock neighbourhood. The crash killed Capt. Jennifer Casey and seriously injured Capt. Richard MacDougall.

In a news release sent out last night, the Department of National Defence says today's departure is subject to weather and operation requirements. 

"This is the first of two waves in which the CF Snowbirds Tutors will return to Moose Jaw," reads the statement. "The second wave will happen in the coming days, and we will notify local media as soon as the date has been confirmed."

Last week, an operational pause on the fleet was lifted.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the department is asking the public to refrain from coming to the airport to see the aircraft take off. 

"The Snowbirds are deeply appreciative of the support received from Kamloops and local First Nations in the wake of the tragic accident on May 17, but to ensure the health and safety of community members, we ask that people not gather at the airport."

The investigation into the accident shortly after takeoff from Kamloops Airport continues, though initial findings have suggested a bird strike caused the crash.

