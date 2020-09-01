Two Snowbirds jets taking off from Kamloops, returning to Moose Jaw today

UPDATE 9:05 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says the Snowbird aircraft will not be departing Kamloops until later today. A news conference this morning will still be live streamed by Castanet. Major Denis Bandet will speak with media.

ORIGINAL 8 a.m.

A pair of Snowbirds will be jetting off from Kamloops Airport this morning (Sept. 1) and returning to their home base in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Castanet will carry the event live.

The jets have been grounded since May 17, when one of them went down in the Brock neighbourhood. The crash killed Capt. Jennifer Casey and seriously injured Capt. Richard MacDougall.

In a news release sent out last night, the Department of National Defence says today's departure is subject to weather and operation requirements.

"This is the first of two waves in which the CF Snowbirds Tutors will return to Moose Jaw," reads the statement. "The second wave will happen in the coming days, and we will notify local media as soon as the date has been confirmed."

Last week, an operational pause on the fleet was lifted.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the department is asking the public to refrain from coming to the airport to see the aircraft take off.

"The Snowbirds are deeply appreciative of the support received from Kamloops and local First Nations in the wake of the tragic accident on May 17, but to ensure the health and safety of community members, we ask that people not gather at the airport."

The investigation into the accident shortly after takeoff from Kamloops Airport continues, though initial findings have suggested a bird strike caused the crash.