Kamloops Olympian Catharine Pendrel launches petition for new pump track

While mountain biker Catharine Pendrel hasn't been competing around the globe this year, the three-time Olympian is keeping busy.

She's launched a petition for a new pump track in Dufferin Park, a type of track where a rider 'pumps' their bike to create speed, instead of (or in addition to) pedalling.

"We built a kid's trail here in the Dufferin bike skills area and we’d love to expand on that," she says. "Just create more offerings for kids and adults in the area for biking."

Pendrel's proposal is for an 1,800-square-metre asphalt track to be built. She tells Castanet that it wouldn't necessarily be rectangular, as it'd be built with the topography in mind, and trees and natural features could be left.

"We made a kid's loop here in the Dufferin bike skills area this spring," she says, explaining the idea is to create a place for both adults and kids to gain experience in the growing niche sport.

"Why I really like this area is because we have Kenna Cartwright Park, which is one of our more beginner to intermediate riding areas; we’ve got Pineview," Pendrel says. "So this is an area where people already come to ride."

There is a small dirt pump track at the bike ranch in Juniper Ridge, but a formal track doesn't exist in the city. Having a full track with asphalt means low maintenance costs and the potential to train for bigger events.

"Pump track has become a world championship event," Pendrel says. "There’s this neat legacy where we could create riders that could compete at an international level."

Working with the Kamloops Bike Riders Association (which she used to be president of), she's reached out to the city. Staff there suggested the next step would be to gauge the community support.

"So I created an online petition and some flyers since not everyone is on the internet," Pendrel says. "The support has been phenomenal, lots of really greats comments and excitement for the project, so now that I have a lot of community support, I’ve emailed the city council and the mayor."

Since the petition launched last week, it's garnered more than 460 signatures.

As the petition gains momentum, Pendrel is looking forward to working on getting the proposal approved by the city and seeking funding for the track.

"Ideally, there’d be a contribution from the City of Kamloops, but also I would be looking to help cost share that through grants, some funding and there’s several different options out there," she says. "Also, we can really reduce costs on this by getting a lot of volunteer support and in-kind donations from the communiity to reduce total costs."

For people who want to get involved, Pendrel has attached her email to the online petition, which can be found here.