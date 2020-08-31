'Pretty upset': Kelowna firefighter's stolen truck found in Kamloops a writeoff

Photo: Connor Callaghan

It wasn't the news he was hoping for.

Connor Callaghan, the Kelowna firefighter who's truck was stolen and then found in Kamloops earlier this month, has to write off his vehicle.

The 24-year-old was one of hundreds of BC Wildfire Service firefighters who battled the Christie Mountain blaze south of Penticton earlier this month.

After working three long night shifts Callaghan returned to Merritt (where he had been stationed since May) to find his 2003 Toyota Tundra had been taken. He was living out of the back of the truck while training, before returning to UBC Okanagan in September to complete his last year of his mechanical engineering degree.

Callaghan's father had purchased the truck new, before selling it to his son in 2017. Between the two of them, they clocked 670,000 kilometres in the pickup.

Today (Aug. 31), ICBC called Callaghan to inform him that it's a total loss.

"The damages are greater than the vehicle is worth to them," Callaghan tells Castanet. "The guy at ICBC said the front right quarter panel, both the right doors were really dented, like it had been crashed into something. Both the rear windows in the cab were smashed in and there’s pretty extensive damage to the under carriage."

The truck also contained stolen items, including a couple of outboard motors and a chainsaw. Unfortunately, the things that did belong to Callaghan, like his laptop and iPad, were gone.

Mounties located the truck in the Kamloops last week. Callaghan has been told that the individual behind the wheel was charged with possession of stolen property.

He notes his dad was rear-ended in the truck four or five years ago; he was able to buy it back from ICBC and fix it up. However, ICBC won't do that a second time, Callaghan says.

"(I'm) pretty upset," he tells Castanet. "Before, I feel like I had a bit of hope."

Now, he's on the hunt for a new vehicle, something he says will cost him "a ton of money."

"I've been shopping around. There’s not a whole lot in my price range, but hopefully something will come up," Callaghan says, adding the $10,000 from a recently launched GoFundMe will help.