Keno win nets Merritt man $40,000; plans to buy a horse

Photo: BCLC Joseph Major.

A Merritt man is off to see a man about a horse after a Keno bonus paid off.

Joseph Major bought a Keno ticket on July 22, opting in for the bonus as well, and he's glad he did. After buying the ticket at the Coldwater Hotel pub, Major didn't check the ticket until later on at Walmart, according to a BC Lottery Corporation press release.

"I thought I had just won $20,000,” he said. “It surprised both myself and the lady at Walmart when the $40,000 came up. I couldn’t believe it!”

In total, he won $40,030. With the big win, he's planning on getting a new truck and a horse.