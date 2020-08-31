160553
Kamloops  

RCMP looking to speak to driver of damaged Ford Explorer

Were you driving this Ford?

Mounties are still seeking witnesses following a collision in Chase earlier this month.

On Aug. 20, around 3:15 a.m. on Squilax Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek, a motorcycle and a white Ford Explorer collided. The driver of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries, according to a news release from RCMP. 

Police would like to speak with the driver of the Ford Explorer, which sustained significant damage.

"Police know that the driver of the Ford Explorer rendered assistance at the scene and may not have been the cause of the crash," writes Cpl. Mike Halskov, a media relations officer with BC RCMP Traffic Services, in the release.

RCMP also wish to speak to the occupants of a second vehicle that stopped briefly at the scene, then continued on their way with their hazard lights on. That vehicle, police say, was only described as a dark car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Chase RCMP are also looking into another incident that happened around the same time, to see if there's a connection. Around 3 a.m., multiple calls came in to the detachment that gunshots had been heard and a man had been hit by a bullet. Police were told the incident had occurred along Squilax-Anglemont Road but that the man had left the scene. Police were able to find the man and ambulance crew arrived to transport him to hospital.

In an earlier news release, police stated the public was not at risk because the victim and suspect were known to each other. 

