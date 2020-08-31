Seasonal changes coming to Kamloops bus service

With September almost here, changes are coming to BC Transit.
"This fall seasonal service change will provide increased service from current summer-level service in the Kamloops Transit System," states BC Transit in a press release.
The changes take effect Sept. 6 and include changes for students going back to school, like increased rides on the North Shore-TRU Express. Some times have also been adjusted.
For more information about the system's schedule, click here. For the Kamloops NextRide system, click here.
And don't forget: masks are now mandatory on all BC Transit buses.
?? #BC riders - today's the day! Face coverings are now mandatory on board in all #BCTransit systems. Thank you for your caring commitment to #community and dedicated attention to #safety in this challenging time - together we ride ?? Learn more https://t.co/NqMZQ3xTb2 pic.twitter.com/KAiz9Iuq1H— BC Transit | Masks Mandatory Aug. 24 (@BCTransit) August 24, 2020