Seasonal changes coming to Kamloops bus service

With September almost here, changes are coming to BC Transit.

"This fall seasonal service change will provide increased service from current summer-level service in the Kamloops Transit System," states BC Transit in a press release.

The changes take effect Sept. 6 and include changes for students going back to school, like increased rides on the North Shore-TRU Express. Some times have also been adjusted.

For more information about the system's schedule, click here. For the Kamloops NextRide system, click here.

And don't forget: masks are now mandatory on all BC Transit buses.