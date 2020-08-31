162114
Kamloops  

Seasonal changes coming to Kamloops bus service

Transit changes coming

With September almost here, changes are coming to BC Transit.

"This fall seasonal service change will provide increased service from current summer-level service in the Kamloops Transit System," states BC Transit in a press release.

The changes take effect Sept. 6 and include changes for students going back to school, like increased rides on the North Shore-TRU Express. Some times have also been adjusted.

For more information about the system's schedule, click here. For the Kamloops NextRide system, click here.

And don't forget: masks are now mandatory on all BC Transit buses.

