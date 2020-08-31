Sammy's Forgotten Felines looks to grow after completing first goal

Photo: Sammy's Forgotten Felines

After spending months working on a single feral cat colony near Kamloops, Sammy's Forgotten Felines has finally moved dozens of cats from the rural property.

Now they're looking to build on that success, while still helping the cats they've rescued (to see videos and photos of the cats they've helped, click here.)

The group, headed by a trio of women (Julie Ondang, Valerie Wilson and Jenn Breckenridge), are confident they've moved all the cats out, but the work isn't over.

"We ended up with a total of 85," says Ondang. "We found sanctuary or homes for all but two."

The two that didn't make it were too sick when they were found and died. The rest, Ondang says, have been rehoused if they were able to make the move to domesticity, or sent to a cat sanctuary if they weren't.

"That’s unheard of," she says about their success. "Especially with cats that aren’t overly friendly."

The group used foster homes as a place for cats to get healthy again, learn to socialize with people and learn to live in a household instead of a rural building.

"We are really dependent on fosters to basically socialize them," says Ondang, explaining that the cats personalities often soften as they live with people. They become friendlier and can then be adopted out.

"If they don’t, they go to cat sanctuary," she says.

Now that the colony the trio started on is clear, they're moving to help with other feral cat colonies. They've already been alerted to several in the area, ranging between Merritt and the Shuswap.

"We’re getting pulled in every direction," Ondang says, adding that last week they brought in about another dozen. "It’s difficult - who do we deal with first?"

The colonies grow in a variety of ways; sometimes cats have kittens, which aren't spayed or neutered and reproduce naturally. Other times people drop off cats at a known feral colony, thinking it'll be a good place for the feline.

"It’s not the happy ending people put in their brain," Ondang says. "Contrary to popular belief, domestic cats depend on their owner to feed them."

Truly feral cats are better at surviving, but domesticated cats rely on their humans. Ondang says they know some people are dumping cats at colonies because they sometimes find one which has been spayed or neutered. She says that she believes people dropping off their own cats is less common than people expect, but dumping a neighbour's cat is likely more common than people expect.

Pivoting to take on more colonies isn't an easy task and the group could use help from the general public in a variety of ways. Foster homes are essential for their work, as they prefer to rehome cats instead trap-and-neuter operations where cats are re-released.

"If they're friendly they don’t need to be living outside in the elements and getting sick," Ondang says, noting the group isn't against trap-and-neuter.

However, the group has to be careful to not overburden any foster home, or create a hoarding situation like what they deal with sometimes.

"We have to be vigilant about keeping our numbers in check. That can be difficult, as a cat that was living in a feral colony may take a year to fully be ready for a new home.

"Fosters are huge, and that is probably the biggest thing we’re asking of anybody," she adds.

The group also needs volunteers. Ondang says they're looking for people who aren't just willing to deal with unfriendly cats, but also be non-judgemental about living situations that might make them uncomfortable.

"The idea of rescue is great, but the reality of it is it’s not easy. It’s quite difficult."

As with many not-for-profits, the group also is seeking funding and supplies. They're in the midst of becoming an officially registered not-for-profit which will help with fundraising; they racked up about $10,000 in veterinarian bills for the 85 cats at their first colony.

"On average it’s about $500 per cat that comes into care," Ondang says, noting that's if they're relatively healthy.

They're also looking for supplies like food, toys, transportation cages and cleaning supplies.

While they're trying to deal with the paper work and organization, they're still trying to rescue the cats: Ondang says they have five kittens ready for adoption.

If you'd like to help or see some videos and photos of the cats they're caring for, the group's Facebook page is here.