Kamloops  

Royal Inland Hospital to mark International Overdose Awareness Day

Hospital to mark overdoses

With International Overdose Awareness Day coming up tomorrow, staff at Royal Inland Hospital are preparing to mark the day with a light display.

So far 143 people have lost their lives in overdoses this year in the Interior Health region, according to the BC Coroners Service. Last year there were 139 over the entire year.

To commemorate the day designed to raise awareness of the issue, Royal Inland Hospital's pedestrian walkway (which connects the main building with the new clinical services building) will be lit purple.

Purple ribbons have also been put up around Kamloops as part of efforts around the day.

