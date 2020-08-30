Power outage affecting North Kamloops ends

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 4:38 p.m.

The outage is over according to BC Hydro.

UPDATE: 4:05 p.m.

The outage continues according to BC Hydro. Power is expected to be back on at 4:30 p.m. now.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

B.C. Hydro is expecting power back on around 3 p.m., according to their website.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

BC Hydro has updated its map.

Currently 451 customers are with out power, according to the power company.

The area of North Kamloops affected is south of Halston Avenue to Alberni Avenue and between Eighth Street and the North Thompson River.

ORIGINAL: 9:16 a.m.

A power outage is affecting thousands in North Kamloops, Brocklehurst, Red Lake area according to BC Hydro.

The power company says more than 3,340 customers are without electricity right now after a motor vehicle accident.

For those affected, power has been off since 7:41 a.m. Crews are on site but no time has been given for power to return.