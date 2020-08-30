159194
Kamloops  

Power outage affecting North Kamloops

Outage affecting hundreds

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

BC Hydro has updated its map.

Currently 451 customers are with out power, according to the power company.

The area of North Kamloops affected is south of Halston Avenue to Alberni Avenue and between Eighth Avenue and the North Thompson River.

ORIGINAL: 9:16 a.m.

A power outage is affecting thousands in North Kamloops, Brocklehurst, Red Lake area according to BC Hydro.

The power company says more than 3,340 customers are without electricity right now after a motor vehicle accident.

For those affected, power has been off since 7:41 a.m. Crews are on site but no time has been given for power to return.

