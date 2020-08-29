162114
Kamloops  

Fire crews respond to two fires that sparked Friday evening

Fires sparked Friday evening

The Kamloops Fire Centre has crews working on two wildfires that started Friday night.

The first fire is in the Peter Hope Lake area and is now classified as being held. According to Fire Information Officer Taylor MacDonald, air tankers responded to the fire Friday evening. 

It is currently four hectares in size and there are 23 BC Wildfire Service firefighters on site, completing a mop up.  The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

MacDonald also reported a second fire Friday evening in Upper Hat Creek, between Cache Creek and Lillooet.  Six personnel and an air tanker responded Friday night.

The fire is currently being classified as out of control and is five hectares in size. Currently, there are seven personnel on site. MacDonald says the fire is, "a ground, surface fire, with flashy grass fuels." 

The cause is also undetermined at this time.

