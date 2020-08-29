162114
Anyone affiliated with Thompson Rivers University is invited to join

TRU teachers start bike club

Two Thompson Rivers University faculty members have started TRU Cycling Club using the online fitness app Strava.

Avid cyclists and teachers, John Belshaw and Amy Tucker felt there was a social void to fill for cyclists.

“We’re both avid cyclists and we’re suffering because clubs aren’t doing group social rides anymore, or if they are, it’s still a bad idea until COVID eases,” says Belshaw in a press release. 

Social rides are a way for cyclists to gather for group rides and connect, socialize, train and learn from one another. But due to the pandemic, that’s not recommended right now.

Strava lets cyclists and runners track running and riding with phone GPS, join challenges, share photos from activities, and follow friends. TRU Cycling Club, through the Strava app, is open to anyone associated with the university, including alumni.  

“Whether you’re in Kamloops or Williams Lake, at one of the centres around the Cariboo Plateau, at international hubs, or wherever TRU-Open Learning reaches—you are welcome," Belshaw adds.

The university also has a bike share program and cycling incentives that tie into the new club.

Join the TRU Cycling Club on the Strava app here.

