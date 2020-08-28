162114
Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP seize replica firearms, stolen bikes and tools from home

Stolen property recovered

Local Mounties have recovered a bunch of stolen items from a property near the Halston.

On Aug. 26, police attended a home on Cornwall Street to help bylaw with a follow-up to a property that received multiple complaints.

When police entered the home they saw stolen property in plain view, according to a news release. A search warrant was subsequently drafted and executed.

Police seized multiple stolen bikes, stolen tools and replica firearms.

"Neighbours commended the RCMP for their work and are hopeful with the assistance of bylaw and the RCMP, the complaints drawn from the problem property will cease," the release states. 

