Purple ribbons hung in downtown Kamloops ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day

Photo: Shannon Mitchell Victoria Street is decorated in purple ribbons.

Have you noticed the purple ribbons along Victoria Street?

They're part of an annual ribbon campaign that takes place ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day, held every year on Aug. 31. The global event aims to reduce the stigma attached to a drug death and put the issue on the front burner. Each ribbon represents a loved one lost to overdose.

"Reducing the image that people have in their minds (of a drug user) is one way we're going to change and evolve from the stigma," Sandra Tully, a Kamloops mother who lost her 22-year-old son Ryan to a fentanyl overdose in January 2016, tells Castanet. "Some of these people have children, they hold full-time jobs, you could be working next to somebody that is struggling and you would not know it."

The opioid crisis has claimed 32 lives in Kamloops during the first seven months of 2020, according to the latest report from the BC Coroners Service. A total of 186 people have died in Kamloops since B.C.'s provincial health officer declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in 2016.

Tully describes her son as "outgoing," who loved going to the gym.

"He was employed at the time, he was living with us. He was a fun-loving guy," she says. "He was saving money to buy a car and thinking about going to TRU. He had all these hopes and plans and dreams."

As a teen, Ryan started smoking marijuana recreationally with his friends, Tully says.

"He’d come to us in about 2014 and said, 'I’ve been trying this (opioid) and now I’m worried. I didn't even know what an opioid was. We were pretty hard pressed to even find a Tylenol in our house," the local mom recalls.

Ryan ended up getting treatment at the Phoenix Centre.

"Then he had to leave Kamloops. He thought there was just too much of a connection in Kamloops; everywhere he went he knew somebody who could get whatever, so he left. ... A lot of his friends had gone to Victoria to go to university, so he went to Victoria, was employed there," Sully explains.

After some time, Ryan returned home. He felt like he needed support.

"Of course we said yes," Sully says.

When Ryan passed away, he was at home in his bedroom.

"He was working the graveyard shift. We didn’t think much about it. The rest of the family got up, we were doing what we needed to do, and time went on, I thought we haven’t heard from Ryan, so I just knocked on his bedroom door and found him."

Sully notes they found 3.5 pills, made with an illegal pill presser, on his dresser. Ryan had taken half of a pill, which turned out to be pure fentanyl.

Sully joined Moms Stop The Harm just a few months later, when the organization was just getting off the ground. The network of families impacted by overdose and overdose death is a proponent of a safe drug supply and harm reduction (you can learn more here).

Hanging a purple ribbon is just one small thing someone can do to show their support, Sully says.

"I do this loop walk around my neighboburhood and people have purple ribbons tied to their trees and to the light posts in front of their houses. It’s such a heart-warming feeling to know that I am supported."

Locals can also take a pledge to be mindful of the kind of language they use when speaking about substance use.