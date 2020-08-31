162114
Kamloops  

Alison Sidow takes a look back at her years as SD73's superintendent

Goodbye Supt. Sidow

- | Story: 309211

"Well, I'm going to be a grandmother, and I have spent the last 30 years serving the public and making sure students have access to quality education," says Alison Sidow, SD73's outgoing superintendent.

Sidow, who's last day on the job is today, has always intended to retire at a young age so that she could spend more time with her family. And what better time to do so when both of her children are about to get married.  

Sidow has been SD73's superintendent since 2016; she joined the district in 2012 as the assistant superintendent of elementary education. She began her teaching career in the Bulkley Valley and spent several years teaching at an international school in India with her family. Her resumé also includes superintendent of SD74 (Gold Trail). 

Castanet sat down with the 30-year education veteran to discuss her time as superintendent, a role in which she faced adversity that most superintendents might not ever see throughout their entire careers. Between the Parkcrest Elementary School fire and the COVID-19 pandemic, it's safe to say Sidow and her team had to jump over some major hurdles throughout her time in office.  

"Public service is something that is near and dear to my heart. I am committed to the community of Kamloops," she says.

"One never knows what will come. My motto is, 'Just say yes,' so if opportunities come, you explore them. But for the very near future, my focus is on my health and my new grandson who will be born in October, so we'll have to see what the future brings."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

159193


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


160141
Real Estate
4247574
312-2110 Hoy St
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$250,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Holly
Holly Kamloops SPCA >




Queen’s 1985 Live Aid performance voted Britain’s favorite festival performance

Showbiz
Brits have voted Queen’s Live Aid gig in 1985 as the country’s the most iconic festival moment In a poll conducted for...
Life is beautiful
Galleries
Life is awesome.
Maisie Williams: ‘Being out of my comfort zone is all I want to do from now on’
Showbiz
Maisie Williams will always take on jobs that push her out of her...
Struggling to stay awake while eating
Must Watch
The struggle is real.
Spinning tea grounds creates visual phenomenon
Must Watch
Watch until the end.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154694
159505