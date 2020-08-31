Alison Sidow takes a look back at her years as SD73's superintendent

"Well, I'm going to be a grandmother, and I have spent the last 30 years serving the public and making sure students have access to quality education," says Alison Sidow, SD73's outgoing superintendent.

Sidow, who's last day on the job is today, has always intended to retire at a young age so that she could spend more time with her family. And what better time to do so when both of her children are about to get married.

Sidow has been SD73's superintendent since 2016; she joined the district in 2012 as the assistant superintendent of elementary education. She began her teaching career in the Bulkley Valley and spent several years teaching at an international school in India with her family. Her resumé also includes superintendent of SD74 (Gold Trail).

Castanet sat down with the 30-year education veteran to discuss her time as superintendent, a role in which she faced adversity that most superintendents might not ever see throughout their entire careers. Between the Parkcrest Elementary School fire and the COVID-19 pandemic, it's safe to say Sidow and her team had to jump over some major hurdles throughout her time in office.

"Public service is something that is near and dear to my heart. I am committed to the community of Kamloops," she says.

"One never knows what will come. My motto is, 'Just say yes,' so if opportunities come, you explore them. But for the very near future, my focus is on my health and my new grandson who will be born in October, so we'll have to see what the future brings."