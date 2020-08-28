Local firefighter's stolen truck recovered by police in Kamloops

Photo: Connor Callaghan

A local firefighter's truck has been recovered in Kamloops, after it was stolen while he fought the Christie Mountain wildfire last week.

Connor Callaghan was one of the hundreds of BC Wildfire Service firefighters who worked tirelessly to battle the large wildfire south of Penticton last week. While one home was destroyed in the blaze, the efforts of firefighters from across the province no doubt save many more.

After working three long night shifts, Callaghan returned to Merritt Friday morning, following a 16-hour shift, to find his truck had been stolen. He said it was "a bit of a gut punch."

Callaghan had been stationed with the BC Wildfire Service in Merritt since May, living out of the back of his 2003 Toyota Tundra while training.

Callaghan's father had purchased the truck new, before selling it to his son in 2017. Between the two of them, they had put 670,000 kilometres on the truck.

Earlier this week, the stolen truck was spotted in Kamloops, but the driver of the vehicle left the area before police arrived.

But Callaghan received some good news Thursday.

“I was notified by the Kamloops RCMP on the morning Thursday August 28th that my truck had been recovered and the man driving it was detained,” he said.

Callaghan says before he gets his hands back on the truck, police and then ICBC must conduct an investigation into the theft. At this time, he doesn't know what condition the truck is in, but he's happy to have it back.

His laptop and iPad, which he uses for school, were inside the truck, but it's unknown if those were also recovered. He's now preparing for his final year of his mechanical engineering degree at UBC Okanagan.