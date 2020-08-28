162114
160425
Kamloops  

Local firefighter's stolen truck recovered by police in Kamloops

Firefighter's truck recovered

- | Story: 309203

A local firefighter's truck has been recovered in Kamloops, after it was stolen while he fought the Christie Mountain wildfire last week.

Connor Callaghan was one of the hundreds of BC Wildfire Service firefighters who worked tirelessly to battle the large wildfire south of Penticton last week. While one home was destroyed in the blaze, the efforts of firefighters from across the province no doubt save many more.

After working three long night shifts, Callaghan returned to Merritt Friday morning, following a 16-hour shift, to find his truck had been stolen. He said it was "a bit of a gut punch."

Callaghan had been stationed with the BC Wildfire Service in Merritt since May, living out of the back of his 2003 Toyota Tundra while training.

Callaghan's father had purchased the truck new, before selling it to his son in 2017. Between the two of them, they had put 670,000 kilometres on the truck.

Earlier this week, the stolen truck was spotted in Kamloops, but the driver of the vehicle left the area before police arrived.

But Callaghan received some good news Thursday.

“I was notified by the Kamloops RCMP on the morning Thursday August 28th that my truck had been recovered and the man driving it was detained,” he said.

Callaghan says before he gets his hands back on the truck, police and then ICBC must conduct an investigation into the theft. At this time, he doesn't know what condition the truck is in, but he's happy to have it back. 

His laptop and iPad, which he uses for school, were inside the truck, but it's unknown if those were also recovered. He's now preparing for his final year of his mechanical engineering degree at UBC Okanagan. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

158432


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


158310
Real Estate
4231321
#103-3155 Reimche Rd
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,500
more details
160784


159344


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Moet
Moet Kamloops SPCA >


154284


Bad days happen

Galleries
Fails to make your day better.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries
Sam Smith goes public with new man
Showbiz
British soul star Sam Smith has embarked on a new relationship...
Girl gets head stuck in basket
Must Watch
Babies riding Roombas
Must Watch
Get ready folks, here comes the ultimate roomba rodeo show...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157844
159505