Kamloops  

Kamloops Fire Centre is reminding the public to be vigilant this weekend

Wildfire danger rating high

The Kamloops Fire Centre is reminding the public to be vigilant this weekend as the wildfire risk remains "high" across the Thompson-Okanagan.

"It is a mix of moderate and high in the northern half of the fire centre," says Taylor MacDonald, fire information officer at Kamloops Fire Centre.  The northern half of the fire centre is Kamloops north to Clearwater, and part of Wells Gray Provincial Park, just south of Blue River.

The southern half of the fire centre is showing a "high" danger rating for Merritt, Vernon, and the Okanagan down through the Similkameen Valley. Small parts of the Boundary and Kootenays are "extreme."

MacDonald says this is a good reminder to people as we head into the weekend.

A high class danger rating means forest fuels are very dry and the fire risk is serious. New fires could start easily, and erupt quickly.

"There have been 157 fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre since April 1," she continues, "66 per cent of those fires were human caused."

The Kamloops Fire Centre is reminding everyone to be extremely cautious with fire usage, especially if participating in outdoor activities that could contribute to a wildfire.

Campfires remain permitted in the Kamloops Fire Centre through the weekend.

