Kamloops  

B.C. Wildlife Park looking for fish, meat and produce donations

B.C. Wildlife needs food

The B.C. Wildlife Park is asking the Kamloops community and surrounding areas to donate any meat, fish or produce to its animals.

"At this time of year, many of our animals are starting to bulk up, so we are looking for different types of meat for the animals and also different types of garden veggies," says zookeeper Larissa Deneault.

Deneault says that donors should note that there are restrictions in place to ensure the animals are receiving good food.

The meat has to be under a year old. It cannot be ground meat. It cannot be seasoned, processed, or smoked. It has to be donated frozen but cannot have been thawed and then refroze.

Any produce must not have been sprayed, it cannot be wind-fallen or down on the ground and it cannot be wormy. 

Donations are by appointment only and can be made by calling the B.C. Wildlife Park at 250-573-3242 ext. 232 or by email

