Annual arts festival in Riverside Park moves online

The Kamloops Art Council is announcing a revamped version of its annual art in the park event.

The event began on August 17 and will run for six weeks, introducing a new vendor each week.

"We are so excited to be able to host this event and still showcase our great vendors," Kamloops Art Council announces in a press release, "The vendors will be released every Monday morning, so make sure you stay tuned for those announcements on our social media! Each vendor page contains a one minute commercial made specifically for each vendor, information about the vendor, a conversation with the artist, and all of their relevant social media links, website information, and contact info."

Two vendors have already been announced: The first vendor was Bernie Gillham from Okanagan Dream Spinners. Bernie has been creating incredible copper and crystal dream spinners for 7 years.

The second vendor released is Cat and Cory Taylor from Knots and Bolts Vintage. The Kamloops duo designs wood jewelry and wood art pieces inspired by their love for nature the outdoors.

The next vendor will be announced on August 31, click here to view the Art in the Park Re-Imagined event page and to see the vendors' virtual booths.

