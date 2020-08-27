Youth soccer organizations announce fall registration open

Photo: Pexels

Soccer leagues and programs around Kamloops are preparing to get back on the field this fall with additional COVID-19 policies in place.

The Kamloops Youth Soccer Association (KYSA) and Soccer Quest have both opened up fall programs for kids as the province enters a new phase of viaSport's return to activity. The Kamloops Soccer League, for adult teams, has also opened.

According to a post online, the KYSA has already filled up its programs for younger players (born 2012–2017) for September, but an October Return to Play program has been added. On its site it states in the transition measures phase small groups are allowed, but no contact. In the "progressively loosen" phase some competition may be considered, group sizes may increase and contact will be introduced.

At Soccer Quest it will be much the same, with a focus on training and developing skills, with some small games inside the training groups.

Meanwhile, the Kamloops Soccer League has registration open until Sept. 4. Teams will play in a cohort system with a short exhibition season and eight to 10 league games. Players are only allowed to play in one division, and a new waiver must be signed. More information will be published days regarding guidelines.