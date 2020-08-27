159851
161657
Kamloops  

Youth soccer organizations announce fall registration open

Soccer returning this fall

- | Story: 309141

Soccer leagues and programs around Kamloops are preparing to get back on the field this fall with additional COVID-19 policies in place.

The Kamloops Youth Soccer Association (KYSA) and Soccer Quest have both opened up fall programs for kids as the province enters a new phase of viaSport's return to activity. The Kamloops Soccer League, for adult teams, has also opened.

According to a post online, the KYSA has already filled up its programs for younger players (born 2012–2017) for September, but an October Return to Play program has been added. On its site it states in the transition measures phase small groups are allowed, but no contact. In the "progressively loosen" phase some competition may be considered, group sizes may increase and contact will be introduced.

At Soccer Quest it will be much the same, with a focus on training and developing skills, with some small games inside the training groups.

Meanwhile, the Kamloops Soccer League has registration open until Sept. 4. Teams will play in a cohort system with a short exhibition season and eight to 10 league games. Players are only allowed to play in one division, and a new waiver must be signed. More information will be published days regarding guidelines.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161642


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


160141
Real Estate
3732055
492 Sugars Avenue
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$649,900
more details
160836




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Carli
Carli Kamloops SPCA >




Golf Memes

Galleries
Golf memes that are all too relatable.
A new way to put on sandals
Must Watch
Girl does backflip to put slides on her feet.  
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove
Showbiz
Katy Perry is a new mom. The pop star and her fiance, actor...
Kid doesn’t like when others eat his chips
Must Watch
That look you give someone when they steal a chip…
’80’s Photos Recreations
Galleries
Woman recreates old 80’s photos with things she had around...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159353
159505