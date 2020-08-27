159851
New textile shop opens in Kamloops with focus on a sustainability

Eco-friendly fabrics in town

Kamloops has a new eco-friendly fabric shop tucked away.

Friendly Fabrics is a new addition to Findlay's Vacuum and Sewing Machine world.

The daughter of the owners of Findlay's, Kaitlynn Renzetti, has teamed up with her parents for a business venture of her own.

Renzetti says Friendly Fabrics is an eco-friendly option for locals looking for textiles and fabrics that are less harmful to the earth.

"Friendly Fabrics has been in my mind for a while now," Renzetti explains. "It marries the two businesses. It made perfect sense to have this space right beside a place that sells sewing machines. Now customers can get everything they need in one spot: from thread, to rotary cutters, needle threaders, and more. It's a one-stop shop."

All of the fabrics at the store are made with natural fibres and are dyed with regulated, environmentally-friendly chemicals. Customers can take pride in the fact that they are purchasing biodegradable products and anything that cannot biodegrade is recycled.

"Even the labour workers that made the fabrics are paid equal wage," Renzetti adds.

Fabrics are made of bamboo, organic cotton, hemp and more. That includes ChitoSante, which is made from crab and shrimp shells. Renzetti says she will soon be selling vegan leather made from cactus plants. She'll also be adding zippers and buttons in the near future.

"Eco-friendly fabrics are a sustainable option and they're better for the earth, but natural fibres are also better for your skin and they're more breathable," Renzetti elaborates. "I have done a lot of research and there's just no reason to go into a synthetic option when you have such incredible eco-friendly choices available."

Friendly Fabrics is located at 251 Tranquille Rd.

