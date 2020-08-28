North Shuswap group proposes nearly 50 km active transport pathway

Photo: North Shuswap Pathway

A group of North Shuswap residents and stakeholders have come together to look at how to create a 48.3-kilometre path from the Squilax gas station to St. Ives at the eastern end of Squilax-Anglemont Road

The path concept was created following concerns about safety as pedestrians and cyclists share the narrow and windy road, says Debbie Seymour, executive director of the North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce and member of the 10-person North Shuswap Pathway committee.

"If you live in this community we do have a problem, we do have a safety issue," she tells Castanet. "It wasn’t only me, but it was something I was very passionate about."

She brought the issue up amongst people involved with the chamber and the group was created.

"For me it’s a safety issue; from a chamber perspective, too," she says. "We have to think about community wellness and our tourism piece."

She notes that each summer, the North Shuswap sees a significant increase in population with tourists and cabin owners coming out. With commercial areas spread out and the single road connecting the communities, pedestrians and cyclists often share the road with logging trucks and commercial vehicles. Seymour also notes some drivers ignore the signs and travel well above the posted speed limit.

In a recent survey conducted in the community, safety was a priority, she adds.

While the total length of the project is 48.3 km, Seymour says it'll be built in chunks, and likely will never actually be connected all the way through due to topography; like a section between the Cottonwood area and Scotch Creek.

"It's impossible to build a trail through there," she says. "To meet their design guidelines you wouldn’t be able to build there."

The group is taking the plan to the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District next, and will push the regional government to create an active transportation plan.

"We’ll present what our idea is and ask for their feedback," Seymour says.

From there, they'll engage with larger government bodies and stakeholders, like B.C. Parks and the Ministry of Transportation.

"There’s so many people in having this done, that this is going to take some time," Seymour says.

She's hopeful they may see shovels in the ground in two or three years on the first section, but isn't sure how long it would take for the entire idea to come to fruition.