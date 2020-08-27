Local Kamloops woman wins award for her 25 years of ESS dedication

Photo: Kamloops Fly Fishing Club Roline Sims

Kamloopsian Roline Sims is one of six Public Safety Lifeline volunteers in the province who are being acknowledged for their emergency and disaster response throughout B.C.

Sims received an award in the Emergency Support Services (ESS) category for her 25 years of dedication as an ESS volunteer. In a video message, Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said Sims has devoted countless hours away from home, putting the needs of strangers ahead of her own.

These awards honour Public Safety Lifeline volunteers who run air and ground search and rescue operations.

The volunteers also help remove victims trapped by serious motor vehicle collisions, set up communication networks, and co-ordinate services for victims of natural disasters.

Although the awards are usually handed out in April during National Volunteer Week, this year’s celebrations will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not the first time a Kamloops resident has won this award, Carolynne Miller won it back in 2018.