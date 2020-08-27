City of Kamloops approves pared down electric vehicle and bike strategy

After some debate Kamloops councillors moved forward with a new electric vehicle and bike strategy, but not before cutting it down a bit in light of the financial impacts of the pandemic.

The strategy is a guiding document for city staff to follow when it comes to issues around electric bikes, electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed to support them and includes a variety of action items. Plans laid out in the strategy include buying electric vehicles for the city's fleet, creating policy so new homes are built with the ability to easily add a charging station and create electric bike parking spots.

Some included budgets, others didn't; that issue caused some debate at the Aug. 25 council meeting.

Earlier at Tuesday's meeting council had voted to try to keep the 2021 property tax rate low, which will impact services. To that end Coun. Sadie Hunter proposed postponing any parts of the new strategy that would have a cost in 2021.

"The amendment that I want to make is to approve in this plan only those action items without a cost for 2021 and then revisit those other items as funding becomes available," she said.

That idea didn't sit well with all councillors, notably Coun. Arjun Singh argued that the strategy points aren't set in stone.

"I think this is, to me, is really aspirational," he said.

When asked, corporate services director Kathy Humphries explained there wasn't anything specifically from the strategy that wouldn't appear again at council before being adopted, but added some things would be worked into other projects.

Singh also argued there is funding specifically for items like those outlined in the strategy from other places outside of property taxes like the Climate Action Fund that could be used.

However, council voted in favour of the amendment in an aim to keep the city's budget low in 2021. Coun. Denis Walsh suggested the city doesn't need to be at the forefront of electric vehicles and that it may not make sense to enter the charging station marketplace when large corporations may be headed that direction soon.

"The whole idea we’re trying to get out to the comm is we do have a strategy and we’ll attack it as it comes," said Coun. Dieter Dudy, noting financial implications currently expected may not appear in the future.

To read the strategy, click here.