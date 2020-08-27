Fisherman pulls in bag of explosives on Kamloops' South Thompson River

Photo: kamlnoopstrails.net

A Kamloops angler pulled in an explosive catch on the South Thompson River, Wednesday evening.

RCMP report that about 7:40 p.m., the angler located a plastic bag containing explosives while pulling anchor near the Lafarge Bridge.

Police attended and learned the angler had placed the bag back into the water just off shore of the boat launch

located at the north end of the bridge.

The RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit and Dive Team will be attending the area later today in attempts to locate

and safely dispose of the explosives.

Currently, the boat launch and surrounding area is closed to the public.

Police ask for the public’s cooperation in staying away from both the boat launch and waterway in that area.