City plans pool, arena reopenings in September

Photo: Brendan Kergin Valleyview Arena

City staff will be opening up Westsyde Pool and Valleyview Arena soon, as the city looks to expand its recreational operations after COVID-19 caused almost everything to shut down in the spring.

At its meeting this week, city council approved the reopening of Westsyde Pool once Brocklehurst Pool closes for the season, in an effort to keep one city pool open at all times.

The pool in Westsyde will close again once the Canada Games Aquatic Centre by TRU reopens, after upgrades on the site are finished (as early as December).

Recreation supervisor Linda Stride explained that if the city is going to have one pool open, it makes sense that it be the largest one with greatest capacity.

She added that Westsyde's pool would reopen again at a later date once things change again.

Running the pool will cost the city around $12,400 a week, money already budgeted for in the updated city financial plan.

Meanwhile, Valleyview Arena is now scheduled to open Sept. 14. This will be the third ice sheet to open up in the city. Two others are open, both at McArthur Island. Council approved a $26,000-per-month subsidy, which also had previously been budgeted for.

Stride explained the two rinks are currently at 95 per cent capacity. Between each user group, there's also an extended cleaning time, due to the pandemic.

Right now, there's enough interest to fill the Valleyview rink's schedule. Stride said a fourth sheet could be added, but staff will come back to council for approval if the need is great enough.

She noted the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association was expecting less interest this year due to the changes it made with increased drills and other alterations to their normal operations, but they've still seen in the neighbourhood of 1,100 registrants.