Kamloops Film Society ready to welcome back movie-goers

Film series lineup released

The Kamloops Film Society (KFS) is returning to their theatre and released its September lineup for the Thursday Film Series.

The movie gatherings at the Paramount Theatre were put on hold at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The big screen on Victoria Street will feature The Pollinators on Sept. 10; For Sama on Sept. 17; Fantastic Fungi on Sept. 24; and The Booksellers on Oct. 1.

Dušan Magdolen, executive director of KFS, says patrons can expect high-level cleaning procedures when doors reopen.

"We're going to be wiping everything down constantly throughout the shift, high-touch areas, the door knobs, that sort of thing," he tells Castanet. 

Seating will be limited to 50 people, he adds.

While tickets will be sold at the door (and online), Magdolen says some folks may get turned away if they reach their maximum capacity. 

"We're going to have the seating spaced out. ... Our theatres are nice and big, so it shouldn't be a problem. Fifty seats is literally less than 10 per cent in our big theatre, and 20 per cent in our smaller theatre. There's plenty of room."

Masks, meanwhile, will be mandatory in the common areas, like in the lobby and in the bathroom. If you don't have a mask, Magdolen notes staff are happy to provide one free of charge. Once you get to your seat, you're welcomed to take it off, he says.

The concession will be open; the only thing not for sale will be fountain drinks. Bottled water and pop will be available, as will candy and popcorn.

For showtimes and tickets, click here

You can check out the trailers below. 

The Pollinators

For Sama

Fantastic Fungi: The Mushroom Movie

 

The Booksellers

 

