This Kamloops woman's memoir flew off the shelves — here's why

Photo: Elaine Alec Elaine Alec's book sold out in five days at Chapters.

A Kamloops woman's book sold out within the first five days of being on the shelves at Chapters.

Elaine Alec has only lived in Kamloops for about four years, but she says it's the first place she truly has felt accepted.

"This is the first time I have come to a community where people have actually acknowledged my presence and have said hello," Alec tells Castanet. "I have been overwhelmed by the support from the Kamloops community."

So it makes perfect sense that this is the place Alec was able to sit down and write her emotional memoir about her traumatic life events that had been too hard to write about in the past. Her book is called "Calling My Spirit Back."

"I grew up on the Penticton Indian Band reserve and I spent the first six years of my life with my grandmother who only spoke our language. That was the safe time in my childhood. I spent time with my grandmother because my mother was a practicing alcoholic," Alec recalls.

At the young age of four up until she was 10 years old, Alec was exposed to sexual abuse. To cope, she began drinking at the age of 12 before she decided to run away. She dropped out of school in Grade 9 and had a teen pregnancy at the age of 17. She spent years consumed with so much pain and darkness that by the age of 22, she attempted suicide.

After years of suffering from alcoholism, she was given the right tools, guidance and support to face her past hardships and she began to heal. This October will mark 13 years of her sobriety.

"When we share our stories, we get rid of the shame and the silence," Alec says. "So many different individuals from different backgrounds can relate to a piece of my story."

Alec's book speaks to anyone who has experienced racism or oppression, sexual abuse, or even women who have encountered sexism.

Her book also includes the teachings of her grandmother who comes from a lineage of Chiefs.

"There's a lot of stories that we learned growing up that helped ground us and filled us with love," she says. "I believe those teachings are what kept me alive in some of my hardest times."

"We need to start creating a more safe space for people to have difficult conversations," she adds. "The ultimate message I want to share to people who are suffering is that they can work through that pain and find a way out of it. I hope readers can find a sense of self love and peace within themselves."

"Calling My Spirit Back" is expected to be back on the shelves at Chapters by Friday, Aug. 28. Or, you can purchase a copy here.