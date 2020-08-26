161795
Kamloops council directs staff to aim for lower taxes, reduced service levels

The city's accountants will be looking to keep taxes low this year, but that may mean a cut in service levels.

At Tuesday's meeting, Kamloops councillors directed staff to look at how to keep property taxes low in the coming budget cycle. While the city will maintain core services and assets, staff will look at how to save as much money in the 2021 budget, which will affect some of the city's services. What precisely will be reduced remains to be seen.

Kathy Humphrey, the city's corporate services director, explained the city needs to look after what it owns, but some services could be cut to keep next year's tax rate low. To maintain what the city does in addition to the impacts from COVID-19 (like lost revenue and increased costs due to safety protocols), it's currently estimated property taxes could rise by as much as four per cent over this year.

"I do think there’s an expectation from the citizens of Kamloops that there will be belt tightening," said Coun. Mike O'Reilly.

The city had three potential recommendations: to maintain service levels, to reduce services and therefore taxes, and to increase spending in an attempt to stimulate the economy. Most councillors spoke in favour of aiming to reduce taxes, even if it meant services would be lost. However, there were concerns raised about what reduced services would look like and what constitutes core services.

"I really am a little bit reluctant to jump into a decision so quickly on this one," said Coun. Arjun Singh, noting the city still has some reserves.

Coun. Bill Sarai spoke in favour of keeping the reserves for now, predicting "our rainy days are ahead of us." Humphrey noted emergency repairs can be costly as well.

He added he's heard from the community that people want a zero per cent increase when it comes to property taxes. Humphrey said to do that the city would have to find up to $4 million in the budget, and after years of finding efficiencies, that would be difficult.

"The reason we’re coming forward right now is it takes a lot of time, effort and creativity," she explained. "However, given time, they (the city's accountants) will be able to act more methodically."

Coun. Dieter Dudy noted that if things improve, the city would have the option of increasing service levels at a later date.

"We never thought we’d be in this predicament. You never want to be," added Mayor Ken Christian. "But you have to play the cards your dealt."

"This is not forever. This is for now," Christian said.

The motion received unanimous support. The city will be reaching out to the community this fall for input in the budget process. 

160425