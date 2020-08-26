School District 73 releases back-to-school plans

Photo: Eric Thompson

School District 73 has released details of their plan for the coming school year.

The district's plan has been approved by the Ministry of Education under stage two of the framework set due to COVID-19.

"The essential elements in the safe re-start of schools are: consistent groups of people; robust illness policies for students and staff; and the ability to have most people follow effective personal practices like hand washing," states the district on its website.

Students returning to class will be placed in learning groups to help minimize interaction with others. The groups will be 60 students in elementary or middle schools and 120 in high schools. These will be groups who stay together throughout the school quarter, semester or year and may be a single class (with 20 or 30 students) or multiple classes that interact for certain shared activities. Staff and teachers will also be part of the learning group.

The groups will stay together at all times of the school day, including recess. Assemblies and other similar gatherings will be done virtually. Interactions with students outside a learning group will be kept to a minimum while maintaining social distancing.

Inter-school activities are cancelled until further notice.

For middle and high school students, a quarter system will be used, where students will have two classes a day for 10 weeks, for four quarters. Some flexibility will be granted to certain programs like at the Kamloops School of the Arts. The plan states this system will allow for staggered breaks and fewer transitions where COVID-19 could be spread.

There will be an orientation for students to learn the system at the start the school year. On Sept. 8 and 9, staff will return and prepare, including calling students to inform them when their orientation is and pass on more information. On Sept. 10 and 11, students will return for orientation at staggered times and learn which learning group they're in.

The plan also includes language that encourages schools to focus on the mental well-being of students.

