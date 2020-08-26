Man gets probation for 7-Eleven arson in Salmon Arm

Photo: Eric Thompson

Judge Len Marchand Jr. cited mental illness, a lack of prior convictions and cooperation as reasons for choosing to not follow a joint proposed sentence from lawyers today (Aug. 26).

Kenneth Robert Laforge pled guilty earlier this year to two of three charges levied against him: arson damaging property and mischief under $5,000. The charges came after Laforge drove his car into a 7-Eleven in Salmon Arm on Aug. 24, 2018 and then lit both the store and his car on fire using gasoline. He was arrested at the scene.

Due to credit for time served Laforge won't be returning to prison. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail for the arson and one month concurrent for the mischief charge. The joint submission also sought a time served sentence, but had suggested 27 months. The Crown also stayed the third charge.

Marchand also handed Laforge three years of probation, with a variety of rules to follow, including seeking mental health treatment.

At the time of the incident, Laforge was delusional, Marchand explained, but also made certain not to injure anyone. When he lit the convenience store on fire, he first made sure no one would be harmed by his actions.

In his ruling, Marchand talked about Laforge's history and struggles, noting the 40-year-old man had a reduced level of moral blame due to mental illness, addictions and past trauma. The judge explained that in cases where mental illness is involved, treatment should be given more weight in sentencing, and less on denunciation and deterrence.

He also cited broader, historical issues, which related to Laforge's personal situation, including his father being part of the 'Sixties Scoop,' when First Nations children were taken from their homes and put in foster care, essentially severing their connection to their community.

"Like many Indigenous people in Canada, consistent with the objective of Canada’s historic assimilationist policies, Mr. Laforge has become disconnected from his heritage," Marchand said.

He noted that with more support and a community behind him, Laforge would likely have had help dealing with mental illness. Up until the incident, he noted Laforge had lived a largely "pro-social" life.

"This disconnection left Laforge vulnerable to the very type of traumatic experiences he endured and the addiction issues he developed," Marchand explained. "It also left him with no community to support him as he struggled with his addictions and mental health issues."

Marchand said while he believes both the defence and prosecution were competent and caring professionals, sentences like the one they suggested would contribute to and not alleviate issues around overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the legal system.

"The thing about systemic injustice is that it is often neither apparent or intended, and that is clearly the situation before me," he stated.