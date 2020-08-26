The Loop: New community resource centre opens on the North Shore

Photo: Facebook A recent Lunch & Learn event taught a dozen community members how to administer Naloxone.

A place to eat, learn and gather has opened on Kamloops' North Shore.

The Loop, located at 405a Tranquille Rd., is an evolution of the My Place Program that ran out of the the city-run Parkview Activity Centre. The My Place Program was a drop-in centre where people in need could grab a quick bite to eat and also connect with resources, everything from legal and housing to employment and health.

"We were conducting that program... and we wanted to expand the program but the city could not cooperate with that," says The Loop's Glenn Hilke, adding The Loop is a program under the Lived Experience Community Life and Peer Skills Program, a local non-profit. "So we decided we needed to strike out on our own and find our own building. We were fortunate to find the building last fall. It required some renovations, and by the time we were ready to open, COVID kicked in, so we weren't able to open as early as we wanted to."

Hilke calls The Loop a "neighbourhood community centre." Part of the offerings include a "Lunch & Learn," where guests receive a hot meal and a free workshop that can help them in gaining employment. Other times the Lunch & Learn could be a game of bingo or karaoke. The gatherings run Monday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

"We want to encourage people to socialize and have fun," Hilke tells Castanet.

The Kamloops COVID Meal Train is also operating out of The Loop. The volunteer-run initiative launched at the start of the pandemic (it's been in operation for 151 days), and has served around 30,000 meals to date, between breakfast and lunch.

The Big Edition, a street newspaper that provides a source of income and an alternate to panhandling, also has a home at The Loop. The magazine is published once a month.

Another element of The Loop is the lived experience committee.

"The most unique aspect of the organization and The Loop itself is that this has evolved into a peer-driven program," Hilke explains. "Whether it's related to mental health and addiction, homelessness, childhood trauma and abuse, these are all obviously experiences people have had, but they're still working through the residue, the scars of that. They are often the best people to relate to."

Hilke is also looking to rent out the 1,600-square foot space, which is equipped with a kitchen and prep area, to help cover the costs of programming. He gives the example of an emerging caterer who may not have a commercial kitchen to work his magic in.

"Our goal is to have enough users that the basic operating costs are covered through the participation of user fees," he says, noting the space has been renovated to have three events happening at the same time.

Right now, The Loop is looking for donors and volunteers. To help out, click here.