159194
161657
Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP investigating potential bomb threat at RIH

Hospital lockdown ends

- | Story: 308915

UPDATE: 4:56 p.m.

The Kamloops RCMP have confirmed the incident at Royal Inland Hospital is over.

They add a statement will be released later this evening.

UPDATE: 3:44 p.m.

Interior Health has confirmed to Castanet the potential bomb threat.

IH is asking the public to not visit the hospital.

"We have taken security precautions to restrict access while police investigation," reads a statement from the health authority. "Our staff and physicians are highly trained to respond to a wide range of threats to protect the safety of patients and families, and procedures are underway to ensure the safety of everyone at RIH."

ORIGINAL: 3:15 p.m.

RCMP are currently at Royal Inland Hospital for a reported bomb threat.

Castanet reporter Amandalina Letterio is at the scene and has confirmed RIH is on lockdown. 

Calls have been put into Interior Health and the RCMP for more information.

More to come.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

159193


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


158310
Real Estate
4235637
424 Conklin Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$587,000
more details
158432


157489


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Goober
Goober Kamloops SPCA >


158628


Tattuesday- Covid tattoos

Uncategorized
Check out these 2020 pandemic tattoos.
Tattuesday- Covid tattoos (2)
Galleries
The weirdest thing you will see today
Must Watch
Guy tries to break crackers in between shoulder blades.
Kobe Bryant to be honored with street name
Showbiz
The late Kobe Bryant is set to have a Los Angeles street named in...
Birb has something very important to say!
Must Watch




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160738
161715