Kamloops RCMP deems RIH all clear after bomb threat

Photo: Amandalina Letterio The scene as of 3:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 5:28 p.m.

Interior Health says the bomb threat was determined to be a false alarm after police searched the premises.

In an emailed statement, the health authority writes that it followed safety procedures by restricting access to the hospital at the request of the RCMP.

"Those precautions were lifted when police advised it was safe to do so, just before 5 p.m. today," IH says.

Interior Health calls the response by staff "excellent."

"Fortunately, the situation was resolved quickly. Thank you to our patients, visitors and families for their co-operation in avoiding the hospital during this time and allowing the police to do their work."

UPDATE: 4:56 p.m.

The Kamloops RCMP have confirmed the incident at Royal Inland Hospital is over.

They add a statement will be released later this evening. Interior Health have also stated it's "all clear now."

UPDATE: 3:44 p.m.

Interior Health has confirmed to Castanet the potential bomb threat.

IH is asking the public to not visit the hospital.

"We have taken security precautions to restrict access while police investigation," reads a statement from the health authority. "Our staff and physicians are highly trained to respond to a wide range of threats to protect the safety of patients and families, and procedures are underway to ensure the safety of everyone at RIH."

ORIGINAL: 3:15 p.m.

RCMP are currently at Royal Inland Hospital for a reported bomb threat.

Castanet reporter Amandalina Letterio is at the scene and has confirmed RIH is on lockdown.

Calls have been put into Interior Health and the RCMP for more information.

More to come.