Kamloops  

CSRD is restoring service to re-use centres and clothing donation bins

Re-use centres reopen

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is reopening its re-use centres and clothing donation bins effective immediately.

They were shut down months ago as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CSRD has put new protocols in place for using these services while being able to maintain all public safety measures.

The centres operate at the Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Revelstoke and Golden landfills and the Scotch Creek, Skimikin and Falkland transfer stations.  They allow patrons to drop off items they no longer want (in good condition), and leave them at the centre for someone else to take home for free. 

COVID-19 protocol signs are posted. If visitors do not follow them, they will be asked to leave the facility.

Clothing donation bins are a partnership program with Big Brothers Big Central and Southern Interior of BC. Gently used clothing, shoes, towels, draperies and bedding are encouraged for donation and can be put inside bins. These are located at the Salmon Arm landfill and at the Sicamous and Malakwa transfer stations.

For more information, click here.

