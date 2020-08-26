It's not easy being green, but Friendly Composting is up for the challenge

Friendly Composting brought Castanet Kamloops along during one of their pick-up days.

Owners Claire McLoughlin and Katie Forsyth collect organic waste from customers and replace each bin with a clean one.

"Composters would sign up through us or our website, and then we drop off a bin to them. They fill it up throughout the week and we pick it up on their designated pick-up day," explains McLoughlin.

"We take all of the compost bins out to the farm, a sustainable ranch out in Barnhartvale, and empty them there and process the compost back into soil," she continues.

Photo: Friendly Composting Claire McLoughlin and Katie Forsyth, owners of Friendly Composting.

The pair met in Kamloops, where there is no composting service. As a result, they discovered a shared passion for green living and decided it was time to make a change.

"It's just really harmful to send food waste to the landfill. Ultimately, it just goes there, it sits in a bag and it rots, and those emissions are what create greenhouse gas," says Forsyth.

Not only does Friendly Composting collect, they also deliver locally sourced food, making it a full-circle sustainable business.

"We're hoping to support the local economy and local farmers and artisans," says Forsyth.

The two women take pride in the fact that they have created a business that is able to collect the organic waste and use it for healthy soil, which then helps grow local food.

"This is really valuable," McLoughlin adds, "Not only for the greenhouse gases and the landfill but also how important good soil is for our community. That's going to help with food security."

For more information about how you can start composting, contact Friendly Composting here.