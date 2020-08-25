Ministry of Transportation asks drivers to slow down on the Coquihalla

Photo: Tereza Verenca

"Slow. the Heck (sic). Down."

That's the message from the Ministry of Transportation after a number of speeders were recorded at the Portia Bridge Project on the Coquihalla north of Hope. Speeds up to 140 km/h were recorded by RCMP in a 50 km/h zone near construction.

In a tweet, the provincial ministry asked drivers to slow down.

"Please drive safely for your sake and those you share the road and roadside with," the tweet reads.