Kamloops  

Ministry of Transportation asks drivers to slow down on the Coquihalla

Slow down when on Coq

"Slow. the Heck (sic). Down."

That's the message from the Ministry of Transportation after a number of speeders were recorded at the Portia Bridge Project on the Coquihalla north of Hope. Speeds up to 140 km/h were recorded by RCMP in a 50 km/h zone near construction.

In a tweet, the provincial ministry asked drivers to slow down.

"Please drive safely for your sake and those you share the road and roadside with," the tweet reads.

