Kamloops  

Local firefighter's stolen truck spotted in Kamloops Monday night

Firefighter's truck spotted

A local firefighter's stolen truck was spotted in Kamloops Monday evening.

Friday morning, Connor Callaghan returned to Merritt after spending the week fighting the Christie Mountain wildfire, to find his truck had been stolen.

Callaghan had been living in his 2003 Toyota Tacoma since May, while he was stationed in Merritt with the BC Wildfire Service. His laptop, iPad, cooking gear and about half of all his clothes were inside the truck when it was taken.

Monday evening at about 6 p.m., Callaghan received a Facebook message from someone who spotted the stolen truck in Merritt.

In a video, the person can be heard on the phone with police, while a man appears to be working under the truck.

“I just called about the stolen truck about 20 minutes ago, the person's back at it now,” he says. The man drove the truck away before police arrived, and the truck remains missing.

On Friday, Callaghan used the Find My iPhone app, which tracked his iPad to Mission, at 3:45 p.m. that day.

Callaghan had bought the truck off his father back in 2017, and between them, they put 670,000 kilometres on the vehicle. He lived out of the back of the truck while he fought wildfires over the past two summers.

A GoFundMe page set up by Callaghan's sisters has raised close to $10,000, almost doubling the page's goal. Callaghan is starting his last year of his mechanical engineering degree at UBC Okanagan in September. He has since bought a new computer, as he needs it for school.

Anyone who spots the navy blue Toyota Tundra with a matching canopy and license plate JY3181 should report the sighting to police.

