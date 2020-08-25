Report from City of Kamloops highlights housing needs

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A housing needs report from municipality staff highlights what issues the city will face when it comes to shelter in the coming years.

The document covers a range of issues, including affordability. More specifically, the rental market.

In a 2020 survey of around 250 Kamloops residents, the affordability and supply of rental housing was the number one issue, with 30 per cent considering it an issue. In addition, the city has a rental vacancy rate of 2.2. per cent, notably below the accepted healthy rate of three per cent.

"The biggest challenge facing households in Kamloops is affordability, in particular for renter households," states the report.

Part of that has to do with the rising costs of units. Since 2005, the monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment has increased from $525 to 900; similar trends are true for bachelor, two-bedroom and three-bedroom or more categories.

At the same time, income for renters is notably lower than homeowners. According to the report's analysis of statistics from Stats Canada, the average annual income for a renter is $40,000, while homeowners earn an average of $90,000. For the average renter, that means more than 30 per cent of their annual income will go to rent if they live in a one-bedroom apartment (housing costs under 30 per cent are considered affordable).

Affordability and the supply of homes in general in Kamloops are an issue, according to residents. The survey found the second biggest issue in the city is the supply of homes for ownership, and the fourth biggest is the supply of appropriate housing.

Statistics show difficulties for those looking to buy single-family detached homes as the costs of a mortgage would surpass the 30 per cent rate of the overall average income in the city ($73,500).

“Homeownership affordability has been deteriorating over time. In 2005, a homeowner with an income at the median income level of owners could easily afford the average house price," reads the report. "By 2010 and 2015, the average price was similar to the level a household with the median income of owners could afford."

"By 2019, a household earning the median owner household income could no longer afford the average house price.”

Another issue highlighted in the report is youth homelessness. At the time of the last count, there were 136 youths experiencing homelessness over the past year. There are only a handful of beds in Kamloops, specifically for youth.

The report also has predictions on what will be needed over the coming years, including a push for affordable units and more three- and four-bedroom units.

The report will be presented to council today (Aug. 25).