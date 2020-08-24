Biggest challenge for new Conservative Party leader will be 'presenting a vision': Cathy McLeod

Photo: Brendan Kergin Cathy McLeod.

The Conservative MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo says one of the biggest challenges for newly elected Tory leader Erin O'Toole will be "presenting a vision that will see us through what is a very, very difficult time."

"We have to present it and articulate it to Canadians and we need to make sure we broaden the people that support us. We need to share the Conservative vision that is supportable by people that perhaps don’t always pay close attention to politics but are open to voting for who they think is the best choice," Cathy McLeod tells Castanet.

O'Toole was declared the winner of the leadership race early this morning after technical problems delayed the vote count by hours. Party members handed the Ontario MP 57 per cent of the vote, after three rounds of counting. Former cabinet minister Peter MacKay finished second with 43 per cent.

Thankful for the victory and humbled with the work ahead. Let's get going!



Heureux de cette victoire et déterminé à accomplir le travail qui nous attend. Allons-y ! pic.twitter.com/KPh39gaLPO — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) August 24, 2020

McLeod endorsed O'Toole during his 2017 leadership run, which resulted in a third-place finish (behind Andrew Scheer and Maxime Bernier), and again during his 2020 bid.

"We have a health crisis and we're going to have a significant economic crisis," McLeod says. "I had the confidence that he would look at the challenges and be very thoughtful about how we should approach them."

Asked about what it will take to defeat the Liberals during the next election, the local MP says the party has to continue "opposing and exposing" what she considers some very serious and ethical transgressions.

"(The prime minister) is under his third investigation. He's been found guilty in terms of the Aga Khan island, we have the SNC-Lavalin scandal, where two of his key capable, ethical ministers were shown the door, and now we have a continuation of a pattern that's very concerning," McLeod says, referencing the WE scandal in the latter.

The next step for O'Toole will be turning to his 121-member Conservative caucus to pull together the team he'll have around him on the front benches in the House of Commons this fall.

— with files from The Canadian Press