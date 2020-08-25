Incoming art show taking a look at vision using fibre

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Do you see what I see?

While that seems like a paraphrasing of a popular Christmas carol, it's also the theme of a new show coming to the Old Courthouse in Kamloops. The Alcove and Vault Galleries will be hosting work from the Fibre Art Network (FAN), exploring what vision is and its individual interpretations.

FAN is an artist cooperative based in Western Canada which focuses on fibre-based artworks. Since 1998 they've had a variety of exhibitions inside and outside of Canada. Their most recent one, called 20/20 Vision, will be in Kamloops from Sept. 9 to 29.

"Vision is in the eye of the beholder. How do we know that the blue you see is the same as the blue I see? Vision is a partnership between your eyes and your mind," the co-operative says in a press release.

The exhibition features works from 50 different artists.

The show opens on Sept. 9 and an opening reception will be held Friday, Sept. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesdays to Saturdays. .

For more information, click here.