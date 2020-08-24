161795
Kamloops  

Snowbirds jets expected to leave Kamloops in the next two weeks

Snowbirds cleared to leave

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds planes — the CT-114 Tutor jets — have had their operational pause unpaused.

The pause followed the May 17 plane crash in Brocklehurst, which killed Capt. Jennifer Casey and seriously injured Capt. Richard MacDougall.

Today, Brigadier-General Denis O’Reilly lifted the order.

“The risk analysis for the CT-114 Tutor fleet undertaken by the airworthiness authorities and their teams of experts was detailed and thorough," O'Reilly says in a press release from the Royal Canadian Air Force. "I have the utmost confidence in their work, and the mitigation measures developed. These measures will enable the fleet to return to flying operations.”

Mechanics with the air force have inspected the planes and have prepared mitigation measures.

The investigation into the accident shortly after takeoff from Kamloops Airport continues, though initial findings have suggested a bird strike caused the crash.

With the rest of the Snowbirds demonstrations cancelled for the year, the planes will return to Moose Jaw, Sask. The release states that that's expected to happen over the next two weeks.

In an email to Castanet, Lt. Becky Major says they don't have an exact date just yet.

"We still do not have a departure date for the Snowbirds in Kamloops," she writes.

