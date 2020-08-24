$840,000 seized from commercial vehicle near Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Kamloops RCMP are looking to lay charges after a truck driver was stopped east of the city, with $840,565 seized from his vehicle.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on July 26, when an officer patrolling the highways stopped a commercial truck and trailer on Highway 1 east of Kamloops, according to a press release. When the Mountie checked out the driver's paperwork, things didn't add up and the driver couldn't open the trailer.

The officer suspected drugs were being moved; the driver was detained and a police dog trained to smell drugs was called in. During a search of the vehicle, bags of cash were found and the dog indicated the truck smelled of drugs.

The cash and vehicle were seized, and the driver was eventually released with conditions.

Police expect to charge him, a Surrey man in his fifties, with possession of proceeds of crime.