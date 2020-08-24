161795
161657
Kamloops  

$840,000 seized from commercial vehicle near Kamloops

$840k seized east of city

- | Story: 308742

Kamloops RCMP are looking to lay charges after a truck driver was stopped east of the city, with $840,565 seized from his vehicle.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on July 26, when an officer patrolling the highways stopped a commercial truck and trailer on Highway 1 east of Kamloops, according to a press release. When the Mountie checked out the driver's paperwork, things didn't add up and the driver couldn't open the trailer.

The officer suspected drugs were being moved; the driver was detained and a police dog trained to smell drugs was called in. During a search of the vehicle, bags of cash were found and the dog indicated the truck smelled of drugs.

The cash and vehicle were seized, and the driver was eventually released with conditions.

Police expect to charge him, a Surrey man in his fifties, with possession of proceeds of crime.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


160141
Real Estate
4250488
4010 Kentucky place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,900
more details
158432


159598


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Goober
Goober Kamloops SPCA >


158284


Baby laughing while her dad tries to make her say ‘daddy’

Must Watch
Baby daughter laughing and having fun while her dad tries her to pronounce ‘daddy’ in Dutch (papa).
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
The week always ends up better when you start it with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kendrick Lamar narrates Kobe Bryant birthday ad for Nike
Music
Nike bosses have tapped rapper Kendrick Lamar to front a new TV...
The Ellen DeGeneres Show staff to get new perks amid ‘workplace toxicity’ scandal
Showbiz
The Ellen DeGeneres Show bosses have reportedly introduced new...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160069
161715