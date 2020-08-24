159194
Kamloops  

TRU WolfPack holding scholarship golf tournament next month

The annual WolfPack Scholarship Golf Tournament in Memory of Mike Bartram is once again moving forward this year, though with some changes to adapt to the pandemic.

The 2020 edition is set for Friday, Sept. 25 and raises money for students. Normally set for the spring, this year's tournament was delayed when COVID-19 arrived. The event is a "critical fundraiser" for the university teams and their athletes TRU athletics director Curtis Atkinson said at the time in a press release.

A $175 registration fee covers a variety of things, including practice facilities, on-course food (which replaces the buffet) and WolfPack branded gear.

There's a variety of prizes as well.

"The 2020 tournament will be different and we appreciate your understanding and support," states the organization on Facebook.

For more information or to register, click here.

