City of Kamloops unveils more painted bins as part of citywide art project

Painted bins unveiled

The City of Kamloops has added eight pieces to its gallery of painted garbage bins.

Six of the newly painted bins are located at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, that group was designed and painted by Kristen Gardner.

"I wanted to create something unique and eye catching with vibrant colours, depth, and cohesion that athletes, fans, families, coaches, and passersby will enjoy," she says in a press release. "I hope that my work makes people smile and brings some happiness and vibrancy to the concrete setting."

Gardner's designs beat out six other proposals for the six bins. However, two others caught the city's eye. Evan Christian's pieces depicting a volley ball and a basketball breaking through a wall were approved for a pair of bins at the Tournament Capital Centre at TRU.

The project is aimed at increasing vibrancy and decreasing vandalism; each bin is given an anti-graffiti coating. Last year a couple dozen bins were painted over. 

