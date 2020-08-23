Brewery pens open letter after police called on brew tour attendees

Photo: Crann?g Ales.

Brian MacIsaac, co-owner of Crannog Ales, is not happy with some recent guests at the Sorrento brewery.

On an Aug. 7 tour of the brewery, which includes a farm and other facilities, the police were called. The incident frustrated MacIsaac, and the brewery released an open letter about the incident last week.

"We phone the fire department when there’s a fire but I can’t see anything that I would want to involve the cops in that we couldn’t take responsibility of ourselves," he says.

It turned out that the reason for the police's visit was because who was at the brewery for a tour saw one of the vehicles in the lot had California license plates. The caller hadn't alerted staff to any issues, and just called the police. While it's not confirmed who exactly called the police, staff believe they know who did it.

"Some people, I believe they’re from Kamloops — it just showed a xenophobic, unpolite way of dealing with people," says MacIsaac.

He notes Crannog is taking their responsibilities during the pandemic seriously, limiting the number of people on tours (six at a time), doing contact interviews and even cancelling tours if the brewery is unable to safely accommodate everyone on site. On that day they had double booked a tour and were managing indoor spaces at the time, but had plenty of space outside for everyone.

"When we invite people in we make sure that that’s part of our narrative, to make sure that people are taking responsibility for themselves and not jumping to conclusions," he says.

Crannog is a safe space, he adds.

"We do our due diligence in making sure everyone feels safe and not only for viral things but to do with social activities," he says, calling the call to the RCMP a slap in the face. "We’re egalitarian, we’re anti-facist, and we’re feminists and anarchists here."

Now MacIsaac is hoping the letter finds its way to the people who called the RCMP. Staff believe they know who called, but at the time they were dealing with the police and the likely culprits left.

"To the customers who called the police: why did you not make any effort to find out if there actually was an issue? Why would you not speak to us before calling outside forces?" states the letter.

"You showed that you only regard the power of the fist, not discussion or even information. You made assumptions and acted on them without any valid information," the letter goes on, at one point calling the caller a "collaborator."

MacIsaac says people need to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry's advice; not just the medical advice, but to also be kind.

"I think the narrative too is we’re having a hard time with this COVID thing, I think people deserve to be a little more polite," he says.

In the letter it's noted that police officer confirmed what Crannog had already learned, that the people in the vehicle with California plates were being socially responsible. MacIsaac says Crannog won't release more information about them in an effort to protect their privacy.

To read the whole letter, click here.