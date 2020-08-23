159194
161264
Kamloops  

Restauranteur looking for tips after break in at local ramen bar

Break-in at ramen bar

- | Story: 308702

Wakayama Ramen Bar co-owner Danny Yan is hoping for some tips from the public.

Last night (Aug. 22) around 9:45 p.m., the restaurant at 795 McGill Rd. was broken into. Luckily the thief only took cash and a piece of the cash register, so the restaurant is open again today, but Yan is disappointed.

"It’s been tough, especially during this time where we’re just trying to make it through," he says.

He calls the incident unfortunate, but is glad no one was injured and there wasn't much damage; the lock was broken but aside from that and the register it seems things are okay.

"We still feel safe there," Yan notes.

It's sad, he says, and hopes that it's not a person in need, adding that there are supports for people and there are better ways to seek help.

"They should reach out for help, and not do such things," he says.

Yan says police are investigating, and trying to find the piece of the register. Tips can be called in to the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

